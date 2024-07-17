LIVE UPDATES: Trump Assassination Attempt

Editor's Note: Townhall is aggregating team coverage here as information is released on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.

July 17 - 1:15 p.m. — Shooter Reported Missing Hours Before Attack

July 17 - 10:00 a.m. — DHS Inspector Launches Probe

July 16 - 5:15 p.m. — USSS Observed Shooter for Minutes Before Firing

July 16 - 12:15 p.m. — 'Sloped?' This Secret Service Excuse Is Nuts

July 16 - 9:30 a.m. — Corey Comperatore’s Widow Declined Biden Call

July 15 - 10:30 p.m. — Shooter Spotted on Roof Before Attack

July 15 - 2:30 p.m. — FBI Employee Caught Wishing Death on Trump

July 15 - 10:05 a.m. — Fundraiser for Rally Victims Smashes Goal

July 15 - 7:00 a.m. — What We Know About Would-Be Assassin

July 14 - 7:35 p.m. — Biden Camp Claims to Back Off Trump Attacks

July 14 - 2:30 p.m. — Biden Speaks Again

July 14 - 1:15 p.m. — Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump Detail

July 14 - 12:27 a.m. — Authorities Say Little at First Press Conference

July 13 - 9:00 p.m. — Trump Confirms He Was Shot

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

July 13 - 7:50 p.m. — President Biden Finally Responds

This post will be updated as information comes to light.