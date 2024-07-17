LIVE UPDATES: Trump Assassination Attempt

Editor's Note: Townhall is aggregating team coverage here as information is released on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.
July 17 - 1:15 p.m. — Shooter Reported Missing Hours Before Attack
July 17 - 10:00 a.m. — DHS Inspector Launches Probe
- Michael Steele floats Trump shooting conspiracy
- Mayorkas blocks Secret Service director from cooperating with oversight
July 16 - 5:15 p.m. — USSS Observed Shooter for Minutes Before Firing
July 16 - 12:15 p.m. — 'Sloped?' This Secret Service Excuse Is Nuts
- Media double standards reach fever pitch
- Secret Service reveals Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, had increased protection
July 16 - 9:30 a.m. — Corey Comperatore’s Widow Declined Biden Call
- Secret Service Director refuses accountability for near-assassination of Trump
- "Morning Joe" returns...and it's clear why the network yanked them Monday
- Biden finally approves Secret Service protection for RFK Jr.
- Here's how Kimberly Cheatle got her job as USSS chief
July 15 - 10:30 p.m. — Shooter Spotted on Roof Before Attack
July 15 - 2:30 p.m. — FBI Employee Caught Wishing Death on Trump
- Biden donor who wanted Trump to become a martyr has thoughts
- Congress schedules hearings for oversight of near-assassination
- Biden admin declares "100 percent support" for Secret Service
July 15 - 10:05 a.m. — Fundraiser for Rally Victims Smashes Goal
- Dem staffer fired for comments on assassination attempt
- "The View" reacts exactly as you'd expect
- AOC didn't listen to Biden's warning to turn down the temperature
July 15 - 7:00 a.m. — What We Know About Would-Be Assassin
- This interaction might be why Trump is alive today
- Why "Morning Joe" wasn't on the air this morning
- How the assassination attempt will affect the electorate
July 14 - 7:35 p.m. — Biden Camp Claims to Back Off Trump Attacks
- Secret Service has no plans to beef up RNC security
- Biden speaks again, this time from the Oval Office
- NBC News does clean up for Biden
- Reports claim the Secret Service knew of elevated vulnerability used by shooter
- Democrat conspiracy theories are spreading
July 14 - 2:30 p.m. — Biden Speaks Again
- World leaders react to attempted assassination
- Law enforcement encountered shooter before he fired at Trump
- Mainstream media coverage is still abysmal
July 14 - 1:15 p.m. — Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump Detail
- "Corey Died a Hero": Authorities identify attendee killed in attempt on Trump's life
- Members of Congress call for more security for all presidential candidates
July 14 - 8:45 a.m. — 'Fear Not': Trump Urges Unity in New Statement
- Melania Trump issues powerful statement calling for Americans to come together
- The "Squad" reacts as you'd expect
- Authorities find explosives in shooter's vehicle
July 14 - 12:27 a.m. — Authorities Say Little at First Press Conference
July 13 - 9:00 p.m. — Trump Confirms He Was Shot
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."
- Tucker Carlson warned we were "speeding" towards an attempt on Trump's life
- Dem Rep. Thompson tried canceling Trump's Secret Service Protection in April
July 13 - 7:50 p.m. — President Biden Finally Responds
- Trump "lucky to be alive," one rally attendee confirmed killed, two others critically wounded
- Elon Musk endorses Trump following assassination attempt
- Biden last week: "It's time to put Trump in a bullseye"
July 13 - 6:13 p.m. — Donald Trump Shot at PA Rally
- UPDATE from the United States Secret Service
- RFK Jr. reacts to attempt on Trump's life
- Sickening reaction from mainstream media
BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024
This post will be updated as information comes to light.
