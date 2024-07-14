Trump Was Shot at a Rally in Pennsylvania. Here's How Members of the 'Squad' Reacted.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he was shot in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It took President Joe Biden more than an hour after the incident occurred to issue remarks. Other Democrats quickly followed suit, including members of the "squad."

On X, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote that there is "no place for political violence" and that what happened to Trump "must be denounced in the strongest terms.

"My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish the former President a speedy recovery," she added.

There is no place for political violence, including the horrific incident we just witnessed in Pennsylvania.



It is absolutely unacceptable and must be denounced in the strongest terms.



My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish the former President a speedy recovery. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2024

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar issued a statement, calling the incident "sad" and that we must pray for the victims. She did not mention the former president specifically.

"It’s sad to hear the tragedy that occurred at the Trump rally today. We must condemn acts of violence and pray for the victims. May calmness and decency prevail," she wrote.

It’s sad to hear the tragedy that occurred at the Trump rally today. We must condemn acts of violence and pray for the victims. May calmness and decency prevail 🙏🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2024

In his statement, Trump confirmed that he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my his ear. The incident was captured on video.

Shortly after, the Secret Service issued a statement confirming that Trump was safe.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024



