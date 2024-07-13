You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridiculous

As Katie reported earlier, former President Donald Trump was the victim of an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was addressing his supporters when shots were heard, and everyone hit the ground; bedlam, chaos, and terror ensued. Trump was injured in the attack; his ear grazed, and his face was bloody. Trump was undeterred, raising his fist to assure the crowd. Associated Press reported that Trump was blessedly “fine” after this attack.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Reports of shots fired at Trump rally in Butler, Pa. Secret Service rushed the former president off stage with his fist raised. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 13, 2024

JUST NOW: Gun shots fired at Trump rally in PA. Screams can be heard. People taking cover. Terrifying. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 13, 2024

The media reaction, however, was atrocious.

The Washington Post said Trump was carried away “after loud noises at rally.”

CNN never even mentioned the gunfire in their headline.

And while the AP said Trump was fine, which is well, their headline was garbage: “Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd.”

NBC what the fk is this. pic.twitter.com/hb5NJKbMNt — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 13, 2024

MSNBC chyron: "Trump apparently injured at rally in Butler, PA"



President Trump was shot. This is horrifying. pic.twitter.com/zYlG74Yi02 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 13, 2024

You don’t hate the press enough. pic.twitter.com/BaqCwTYpWR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2024

Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him? pic.twitter.com/fcc5AV0dPn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

CNN is a disgrace pic.twitter.com/O9uoHyb1kP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 13, 2024

Also, Fox News, c’mon, on guys:

Fox News just as bad. pic.twitter.com/bTbfoNh0XA — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024

At 7:19 PM, The New York Times sent a breaking news email announcing that Richard Sommons had passed away:

Hey, everyone, breaking news from the NY Times. pic.twitter.com/8nxs2Qn3nj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024

The good news is that Trump is fine. God Bless our Secret Service.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT:



"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2024

“He is fine.” Trump

Campaign statement reassuring he is ok:



“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 13, 2024

Also, where is Joe Biden? He's been briefed on this event, but he's taking his sweet time issuing a statement, huh?

The lack of urgency on behalf of @JoeBiden in putting out a statement is appalling — Small Sliver Of Mendham Twp (@mendhamsliver) July 13, 2024

Katie had this earlier, too -- two shooters?

Just spoke on the phone to Ambassador Kip Tom, who was sitting in the front row at the Trump rally. He told me he believes there were two shooters, saying shots at President Trump came from different directions. He also saw others get hit. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2024

We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: The shooter, or at least one of them, is down.

Update: per official briefed by Pittsburgh LE colleague, there are other 2 other victims being transported to area hospitals. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 13, 2024

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATEMPT | LATEST:



⁃ 2 dead, including shooter, at PA rally, DA says



⁃ Pres. Trump grazed, fortunate to be alive



⁃ Law enforcement believes this was ‘a serious attempt on the life of former President Trump,’ per NBC news



⁃ Biden given initial briefing pic.twitter.com/RHWY1wDcEJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024



