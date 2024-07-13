Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassinat...
Elon Musk Gives His Endorsement Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Days Before Trump Was Shot: 'It's Time to Put Trump in a...
'Cowardly': Former Presidents React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Finally Reacts to Trump Being Shot
Potential Biden Replacement Gavin Newsom Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
Here’s How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot
GOP Reacts to Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump
Jen Psaki Pulls the Curtain Back on Biden's 'Strategy'
Tipsheet

You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridiculous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 13, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As Katie reported earlier, former President Donald Trump was the victim of an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was addressing his supporters when shots were heard, and everyone hit the ground; bedlam, chaos, and terror ensued. Trump was injured in the attack; his ear grazed, and his face was bloody. Trump was undeterred, raising his fist to assure the crowd. Associated Press reported that Trump was blessedly “fine” after this attack.

Advertisement

The media reaction, however, was atrocious.

The Washington Post said Trump was carried away “after loud noises at rally.”

CNN never even mentioned the gunfire in their headline.

 And while the AP said Trump was fine, which is well, their headline was garbage: “Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd.”

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement

Also, Fox News, c’mon, on guys:

At 7:19 PM, The New York Times sent a breaking news email announcing that Richard Sommons had passed away:

The good news is that Trump is fine. God Bless our Secret Service.

Also, where is Joe Biden? He's been briefed on this event, but he's taking his sweet time issuing a statement, huh?

Advertisement

Katie had this earlier, too -- two shooters?

We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: The shooter, or at least one of them, is down.


 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally Katie Pavlich
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassination' Spencer Brown
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot Rebecca Downs
Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement