You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridiculous

As Katie reported earlier, former President Donald Trump was the victim of an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was addressing his supporters when shots were heard, and everyone hit the ground; bedlam, chaos, and terror ensued. Trump was injured in the attack; his ear grazed, and his face was bloody. Trump was undeterred, raising his fist to assure the crowd. Associated Press reported that Trump was blessedly “fine” after this attack.
BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024
BREAKING: Reports of shots fired at Trump rally in Butler, Pa. Secret Service rushed the former president off stage with his fist raised.— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 13, 2024
JUST NOW: Gun shots fired at Trump rally in PA. Screams can be heard. People taking cover. Terrifying.— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 13, 2024
The media reaction, however, was atrocious.
The Washington Post said Trump was carried away “after loud noises at rally.”
CNN never even mentioned the gunfire in their headline.
And while the AP said Trump was fine, which is well, their headline was garbage: “Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd.”
NBC what the fk is this. pic.twitter.com/hb5NJKbMNt— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 13, 2024
MSNBC chyron: "Trump apparently injured at rally in Butler, PA"— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 13, 2024
President Trump was shot. This is horrifying. pic.twitter.com/zYlG74Yi02
Washington Post pic.twitter.com/EABc4OjsXN— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024
You don’t hate the press enough. pic.twitter.com/BaqCwTYpWR— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2024
Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him? pic.twitter.com/fcc5AV0dPn— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024
NYT’s @dougmillsnyt with a different angle. pic.twitter.com/zdWT48nZtB— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 13, 2024
Recommended
CNN is a disgrace pic.twitter.com/O9uoHyb1kP— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 13, 2024
Guys, cmon. pic.twitter.com/okLyo1rnn8— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 13, 2024
Also, Fox News, c’mon, on guys:
Fox News just as bad. pic.twitter.com/bTbfoNh0XA— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024
At 7:19 PM, The New York Times sent a breaking news email announcing that Richard Sommons had passed away:
Hey, everyone, breaking news from the NY Times. pic.twitter.com/8nxs2Qn3nj— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024
The good news is that Trump is fine. God Bless our Secret Service.
TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT:— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2024
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
“He is fine.” Trump— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 13, 2024
Campaign statement reassuring he is ok:
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
Here's CNN. pic.twitter.com/XnwQcWcqQe— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2024
Also, where is Joe Biden? He's been briefed on this event, but he's taking his sweet time issuing a statement, huh?
The lack of urgency on behalf of @JoeBiden in putting out a statement is appalling— Small Sliver Of Mendham Twp (@mendhamsliver) July 13, 2024
Katie had this earlier, too -- two shooters?
Just spoke on the phone to Ambassador Kip Tom, who was sitting in the front row at the Trump rally. He told me he believes there were two shooters, saying shots at President Trump came from different directions. He also saw others get hit.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2024
We’ll keep you updated.
UPDATE: The shooter, or at least one of them, is down.
Update: per official briefed by Pittsburgh LE colleague, there are other 2 other victims being transported to area hospitals.— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 13, 2024
TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATEMPT | LATEST:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2024
⁃ 2 dead, including shooter, at PA rally, DA says
⁃ Pres. Trump grazed, fortunate to be alive
⁃ Law enforcement believes this was ‘a serious attempt on the life of former President Trump,’ per NBC news
⁃ Biden given initial briefing pic.twitter.com/RHWY1wDcEJ
Join the conversation as a VIP Member