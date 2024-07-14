READ IT: Trump Confirms He Was Shot in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
FBI Identifies Trump's Would-Be Assassin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 14, 2024 1:45 AM
Former President Donald Trump was nearly killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. The bullet missed, grazing his ear instead. Trump came within millimeters of getting killed yesterday. There are glaring security oversights, which will be addressed in time, but around 1:40 AM EST, the FBI finally confirmed that the shooter was Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel, Pennsylvania.

The New York Post first reported on Trump’s would-be assassin, which was published before a press conference with law enforcement officials around 11:45 PM last night. As Spencer noted, the officials were cagey, refusing initially to release the identity of the would-be assassin. The Secret Service was not represented at the presser.

Of course, once this leaked, there was no containing it. And it’s fitting that authorities decided to confirm this when most of the country is asleep. Though injured, Trump is blessedly okay and currently in New Jersey.

The Republican National Convention begins next week. Mia will have a deep dive into this character later this week. 

