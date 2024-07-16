Corey Comperatore’s Widow Declined a Condolence Call From Biden. Here's Why.

Helen Comperatore, the widow of the man who was fatally shot at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday, reportedly declined a call from President Biden.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” she told the New York Post on Monday. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

Her husband, Corey, was a volunteer firefighter who was killed while shielding his family on Saturday when gunshots rang out.

In a social media post, Comperatore's daughter Allyson said her father "died a real-life super hero."

The media "are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us."

Helen emphasized that even though she declined the call, she doesn't "have any ill will towards Joe Biden" and that she's "not one of those people that gets involved in politics."

“I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she added. “He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

A Trump-backed fundraiser has brought in more than $4.7 million for the rally victims.

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt," the GoFundMe page reads. "All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."