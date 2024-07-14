There's a New Update on Would-Be Trump Assassin

Local law enforcement reportedly confronted the would-be assassin who fired shots at former President Donald Trump on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks engaged with a police officer, climbed to the roof, and pointed his rifle at the officer.

As the police officer climbed down the ladder, Crooks quickly pointed his gun at Trump and pulled the trigger, prompting Secret Service snipers to shoot at him.

It is now coming out that after Trump supporters warned police that a man with a rifle was on the roof at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a police officer climbed a ladder to get on the roof and came face to face with the shooter.

The bullet grazed Trump’s ear, but because of the way the former president turned his head, he survived what would have been a fatal shot to the head.

However, a former fire chief attending the rally was killed— including the shooter.

Crooks shot at Trump from an elevated position on top of a roof outside of the rally venue.

Investigators believe the weapon Crooks used was purchased by his father at least six months ago, the law enforcement officials said. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun and to gather additional information about Crooks, according to the officials. On Sunday, the FBI said they believe Crooks acted alone and that he was not previously on the bureau’s radar. The agency is combing through his social media feeds and the shooter’s weapons but so far has not found any threatening writing or social media posts, officials said. The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination and an act of domestic terrorism, the FBI said. Via AP.

On Sunday, Fox News’ Bret Baier shared details of his phone call with Trump, saying he is in “really great spirits.”

Trump reportedly thanked President Joe Biden for calling him, saying it was a “good conversation and, in not so many words, Biden expressed condolences for the family that was lost.”

He also said that the former president is concerned about what kind of lasting effects the attack will leave on the country, but said Trump was pleased with the way Secret Service agents handled the situation that could have been deadly for the president.