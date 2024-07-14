President Biden Says He's Asked for an 'Independent Review' of Security at Trump Rally

Speaking from the White House on Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he is "sincerely grateful" that former President Donald Trump is "doing well and recovering" following Saturday's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and is "keeping him and his family in our prayers."

Reiterating that he had a "short but good conversation" with Trump, Biden said he extended his "deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed. He was a father, he was protecting his family," the president emphasized. "We're also praying for the full recovery of those who were injured."

Again, Biden reiterated that "there's no place in America for this kind of violence — or any violence for that matter," despite just last week stating that Trump should be placed in "the bullseye."

Biden, after refusing to call it one in his very brief remarks on Saturday, said "an assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation" and "it's not who we are" as well as an event "we can't allow" to happen.

Explaining that he and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on Sunday in the White House Situation Room, Biden said "we don't yet have any information about the motive of the shooter."

Biden asked Americans not to "make assumptions about [the shooter's] motives or his affiliations" and said he was confidence that the federal investigation being led by the FBI would be "thorough and swift."

As for his administration's response to the assassination attempt, Biden said that Trump "already receives a heightened level of security" and he had directed the Secret Service "to provide [Trump] with every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety."

Biden also said he had "directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention" starting on Monday and "directed an independent review" of the security situation "at yesterday's rally to assess exactly what happened."

The results of that independent review, Biden said, will be shared with the American people.

President Biden said he would deliver additional remarks from the Oval Office on Sunday night, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, but refused to respond to shouted questions following his remarks Sunday afternoon.