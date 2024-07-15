Did an FBI Employee Express Displeasure That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt?

The Federalist has a disturbing story emanating from the FBI: one of its many employees reportedly expressed disappointment that Donald Trump wasn’t assassinated on July 13. The employee, a former staffer with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) unit, expressed a nasty glee over the attempted assassination of the former president. While not shocking given the extent of the rot within the FBI, it does add to the cause that Trump should clean house at the Justice Department should he regain his old job (via The Federalist):

Jenna Howell, who is a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employee, according to a former FBI analyst who spoke with The Federalist, took to Facebook to express apparent regret that the gunman failed to assassinate Trump. “The memes…the memes are gold,” Howell wrote in a Facebook comment. She shared an image depicting the grim reaper attempting to pick Trump out of a claw machine captioned “AWWW SO CLOSE.” Howell appeared to criticize social media users expressing grief and outrage over the political violence, writing, “Y’all gun-toting, 2nd Amendment-loving hillbillies better just sit down and stay quiet unless you’re gonna change your mind on gun control.” Former FBI analyst Chris Toompas told The Federalist that Howell is a former NICS Firearms Background Check Unit employee, the unit that decides whether Americans are permitted to obtain firearms. She is now assigned to the FBI’s Identity Research Department, according to Toompas. Toompas, who said he worked with Howell before the Covid-19 pandemic, spoke with The Federalist about her history.

The publication added that Toompas was fired for refusing to follow the bureau’s vaccine mandate during COVID. When Toompas was suspended for not abiding by the policy, he took to social media to voice his opposition to the mandate—Howell threatened to report him for violating the FBI’s Facebook policy.

FBI agents are now visiting the homes of Americans who share anti-Biden memes on social media, along with other activity that’s protected free speech. They even visit the homes of those associated with whistleblowers, like Vanessa Sivadge, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital, which might be engaging in Texas Medicaid fraud over transgender surgeries on minors, among other things. Even pro-life activists are being harassed.

This agency is out of control, and if it needs to be chopped at the knees, then so be it. It’s become weaponized by the Democrats and used as Biden’s personal political protection force, specifically in covering up the crimes of his son, Hunter.