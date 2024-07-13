READ IT: Trump Confirms He Was Shot in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt

UPDATE: The RNC and Trump campaign have released a new statement.

As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action. President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again. Sincerely, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Senior Advisors Susie Wiles & Chris LaCivita Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump

Advertisement

***Original post***

Former President Donald Trump has released the first statement since an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Secret Service has also issued a statement.

"During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation," the Secret Service released.

Former President Donald Trump’s Motorcade seen leaving Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania earlier heading towards the Airport. pic.twitter.com/3heM54yBiZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 14, 2024



