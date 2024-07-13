Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
Elon Musk Gives His Endorsement Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 13, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Elon Musk endorsed former President Donald Trump after he was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. 

Sharing video of Trump after the assassination attempt, Musk said on X, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” 

A few minutes later he followed up with an image of a bloodied Trump that quickly went viral showing the 45th president defiantly raising his fist in the air with an American flag in the background. 

The endorsement came shortly after it was reported that the tech billionaire donated to a super PAC supporting Trump’s reelection efforts. 

According to Bloomberg, Musk allegedly gave "a sizable amount" to America PAC, though he said in March that he would not donate money to either candidate for president. 

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they have "implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation, and further information will be released when available.”

Trump's campaign, meanwhile, said the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the Associated Press the shooter was immediately killed. 


