Tipsheet

How Will the Assassination Attempt Affect the Election? Pollster Weighs In.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 15, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The assassination attempt will have a “huge impact” on Election Day, according to Republican pollster Frank Luntz. 

As a response to countless inquiries about how the incident will shape November’s election, Luntz shared his thoughts in a thread on X. 

Trump supporters—now energized—will be motivated to show up on Election Day. The engagement levels between Trump followers and Biden followers turns what was previously a gap into a “chasm,” he said. It will most profoundly impact Pennsylvania voters, since the shooting took place at a rally in Butler. 

Voters will remember the iconic photograph of the former president defiantly raising his fist in the air with blood smeared across his face, Luntz noted.

“It's hard to imagine either Biden or any of the potential Democratic candidates delivering full-throated crowd-pleasing attacks on the former President now, taking away most of their ability to play the Trump card by labeling him a ‘threat to democracy’ when he just survived a real threat to democracy,” Luntz commented. “The 2024 presidential election is now Trump’s to lose.” 

