Biden Finally Gives RFK Jr. Secret Service Protection

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 16, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

President Biden has finally granted independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request for Secret Service protection after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. 

“In light of this weekend’s events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorakas said during a daily briefing at the White House.

After the shooting at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, pressure mounted on the administration to grant Kennedy’s request, which was previously denied

Trump even weighed in, writing on Truth Social: “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!” 

“Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy said on X.

