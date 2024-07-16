Biden Finally Gives RFK Jr. Secret Service Protection

President Biden has finally granted independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request for Secret Service protection after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“In light of this weekend’s events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorakas said during a daily briefing at the White House.

MAYORKAS: "In light of this weekend's events, the President has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy, Jr." pic.twitter.com/slGI1FKBCu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

After the shooting at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, pressure mounted on the administration to grant Kennedy’s request, which was previously denied.

Trump even weighed in, writing on Truth Social: “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!”

In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2024

“Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy said on X.