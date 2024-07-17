Pollster Tweets Something He's Never Witnessed Before at the Republican Convention
Trump Calls Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 17, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The widow of the volunteer firefighter who was fatally shot at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday said she received a phone call from former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump called me to share his condolences,” Helen Comperatore wrote on social media. “He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead. I told him the same thing I told everyone else. [Her husband Corey] left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day.”

The father of two died protecting his family when shots rang out, ordering them to "get down" and then shielding their bodies with his own. 

He had been so excited to attend his first rally for Mr. Trump that he woke up early to get in line, even after a late evening at a Chris Stapleton concert, Ms. Comperatore Meeder said. He texted their mother that he and his family had been able to switch seats to get closer to the president. Their mother, Ms. Comperatore Meeder said, wanted him to wave at the television cameras so she could watch him.

When the shooting occurred minutes into Mr. Trump’s speech, Mr. Comperatore dove to shield his family members from gunfire, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Comperatore Meeder said she held media outlets “very much responsible” for her brother’s death because of the way she believes they have depicted Mr. Trump and his supporters. (NYT)

President Biden also reached out to Helen, but the widow said she did not take the call

“I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him," she told the New York Post. 

“I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she added. “He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

A Trump-backed fundraiser for the victims of Saturday's shooting smashed its $1 million goal, reaching more than $5 million by Wednesday. 

