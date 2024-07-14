They Knew: NBC News Reports Secret Service Knew About Rooftop Vulnerability Days Before...
Secret Service Has No Plans to Beef Up Security at RNC Following Trump...
The Media's Latest Spin Covering Trump's Assassination Attempt Shows They Don't Know What...
How Would You Rate Bill Maher’s Response to Trump's Assassination Attempt?
President Biden Addresses the Nation Day After Trump Assassination Attempt
ICYMI: New Republic Justified Comparing Trump to Hitler Days Before Shooting
Biden Campaign Plans to Ease Off Trump Attacks
George Stephanopoulos Somehow Blames Trump for His Own Would-Be Assassination
Here's How the Race Between Trump and Biden Looks in the Battleground States
Why 'Reichstag Fire' Is Trending After Trump Attack
There's a New Update on Would-Be Trump Assassin
Report Reveals Enough Illegal Aliens Are Registered to Vote to Swing the Election...
World Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Democrat Expresses Disappointment that Would-Be Assassin Failed to Kill Trump
Tipsheet

Did Biden Just Say He Is Going to 'Make America Great Again' Following Trump Attack?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 14, 2024 8:25 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the second time on Sunday after a would-be assassin almost killed former President Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Biden stumbled right out of the gate, as usual, lacking empathy despite saying he was grateful “former Trump” was not seriously injured.

The 81-year-old president claimed that violence is not the answer— and conveniently failed to mention any examples of political violence perpetrated by the left and/or against conservatives in recent years.  

Biden then said that the United States resolves differences at the “battle box,” without providing context for what that exactly means. 

Recommended

They Knew: NBC News Reports Secret Service Knew About Rooftop Vulnerability Days Before Trump Rally Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Perhaps most importantly, Biden ended his address by almost repeating Trump's MAGA slogan before catching himself and asking what makes America so special instead. 

On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania. Biden announced earlier that his Administration had launched an investigation into the security apparatus.


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Knew: NBC News Reports Secret Service Knew About Rooftop Vulnerability Days Before Trump Rally Matt Vespa
They Tried to Kill Trump – Now We’re Going to Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
The Media's Latest Spin Covering Trump's Assassination Attempt Shows They Don't Know What to Do Matt Vespa
Actress Claims Trump Assassination Was Staged Sarah Arnold
There's a New Update on Would-Be Trump Assassin Sarah Arnold
ICYMI: New Republic Justified Comparing Trump to Hitler Days Before Shooting Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Knew: NBC News Reports Secret Service Knew About Rooftop Vulnerability Days Before Trump Rally Matt Vespa
Advertisement