Did Biden Just Say He Is Going to 'Make America Great Again' Following Trump Attack?

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the second time on Sunday after a would-be assassin almost killed former President Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Advertisement

Biden stumbled right out of the gate, as usual, lacking empathy despite saying he was grateful “former Trump” was not seriously injured.

Biden stumbles through his address to Americans after the attempted assassination of Trump:



"Thankfully, former Trump is not seriously l-injured." pic.twitter.com/8OfdxqHklQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

The 81-year-old president claimed that violence is not the answer— and conveniently failed to mention any examples of political violence perpetrated by the left and/or against conservatives in recent years.

Biden says "violence has never been the answer," then goes on to list examples of political violence in recent years.



Biden makes no specific mention of violence perpetrated by the left. pic.twitter.com/A0mbQTuqHS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Biden then said that the United States resolves differences at the “battle box,” without providing context for what that exactly means.

BIDEN: "In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box. That's how we do it. At the battle box." pic.twitter.com/q11L5SJuU3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Perhaps most importantly, Biden ended his address by almost repeating Trump's MAGA slogan before catching himself and asking what makes America so special instead.

Did Biden almost just say "Make America Great Again"? pic.twitter.com/0ap0sAmF3w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania. Biden announced earlier that his Administration had launched an investigation into the security apparatus.

BIDEN: "We do not know the motive of the shooter yet. We don't know his opinions or affiliations. We don't know whether he had help or support or if he communicated with anyone else." pic.twitter.com/U1IJoBuNTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024



