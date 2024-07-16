The Secret Service Director Can't Be Serious With This Excuse

One of the main questions in the aftermath of the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend continues to be why the Secret Service left a roof top just 140 yards away from the stage to remain unsecured.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has coughed up an excuse, saying it would have been too dangerous to put snipers on the roof because it was sloped.

"That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof," Cheatle told ABC News Monday. "And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

The building was never actually secured and a man with a rifle was able to scale the building, get on the roof and take shots at former President Donald Trump. Trump was hit in the ear after miraculously turning his head just in time. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband was killed while shielding his family in the bleachers. Two other rally goers were seriously injured.

Nobody is buying the excuse, especially given Secret Service snipers closer to the stage were also on a sloped roof.

Holy shit. A sloped roof? That is a total BS excuse.

Our snipers used to set in on mountain tops in Afghanistan. On the down slopes if need be.

The stupidity of this statement explains so much of why shit hit the fan that day.

Absolute incompetence. https://t.co/mfPKwOiR0X — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 16, 2024

This sad excuse about defies believability.



The snipers above President Trump were on a sloped roof so why couldn’t they secure the sloped roof that the assassin was on?



She should have been fired days ago. We need accountability. https://t.co/Te8G2qoDTT pic.twitter.com/hLHkkjNfqy — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) July 16, 2024