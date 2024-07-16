CNN Commentator Drops Outrageous Remarks About JD Vance
The Secret Service Director Can't Be Serious With This Excuse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 16, 2024 12:15 PM
One of the main questions in the aftermath of the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend continues to be why the Secret Service left a roof top just 140 yards away from the stage to remain unsecured. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has coughed up an excuse, saying it would have been too dangerous to put snipers on the roof because it was sloped. 

"That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,"  Cheatle told ABC News Monday. "And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

The building was never actually secured and a man with a rifle was able to scale the building, get on the roof and take shots at former President Donald Trump. Trump was hit in the ear after miraculously turning his head just in time. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband was killed while shielding his family in the bleachers. Two other rally goers were seriously injured. 

Nobody is buying the excuse, especially given Secret Service snipers closer to the stage were also on a sloped roof. 

