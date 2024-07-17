Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?
Tipsheet

Another Brutal Development in the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Dropped

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 17, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

 

It keeps getting worse. As the Secret Service stonewalls the media and elected lawmakers regarding the glaring security breaches at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Fox News is reporting that federal agents knew there was a threat to the former president’s life ten minutes before he took the stage. They still allowed him to proceed with the rally and had identified the shooter an hour before the attack because he was spotted with a rangefinder by authorities. Former President Donald Trump barely escaped an assassination attempt on July 13, where a bullet grazed his right ear, missing a fatal headshot by millimeters.

The agency has been subjected to extreme scrutiny over the glaring security lapses during the attack, specifically how a rooftop with a clear vantage point to the stage, less than 200 yards away, wasn’t secure. There were reportedly sniper teams inside the building when shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire. To add to the incompetence, Secret Service sniper teams had spotted Crooks two minutes before he fired the first shot at the former president. 

Spencer added yesterday that Trump had increased security due to a credible assassination plot by the Iranians, and this attack still happened. The parents of Crooks also phoned authorities about their son on the day of his assassination attempt on Trump. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle explained that no personnel were stationed on the roof because it was sloped, which was rightly met with extreme skepticism and mockery. This location was also flagged as a security vulnerability before the rally.

***

UPDATE: Crooks scoped out the areas days before the Trump rally.

