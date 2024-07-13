Flashback: Tucker Carlson Said We Were 'Speeding Towards' an Attack on Trump's Life

In August 2023, Tucker Carlson said in an interview that he feared that former President Donald Trump could be the target of an assassination.

On Saturday, Trump was injured after shots rang out at a rally in Pennsylvania, which Townhall covered.

Carlson made the remarks in an interview on the “Adam Carolla Show,” where he discussed the 2024 election and the 2016 election, where Trump ran against former first lady Hillary Clinton.

“What do you think the future holds? Is it…are they going to let Trump be president?” Carolla asked Carlson.

“Look, they protested them. They called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back, and then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time, his popularity rose,” Carlson said.

“So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protests, then you go to impeachment, now you go to the indictment, and none of them work, what’s next? I mean, graph it out, man. We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously. And, no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. You know what I mean?” Carlson explained.

“They have decided…that there’s something about Trump that is so threatening they just can’t have it,” he added. “I’ve never been this worried about anything as I am about where this is going.”

Tucker Carlson was ridiculed six months ago for saying this.



Tucker was 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/jaamHLthV2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 13, 2024

In video footage taken at the rally on Saturday, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face.

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe, which Townhall also covered.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024



