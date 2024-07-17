Pollster Tweets Something He's Never Witnessed Before at the Republican Convention
Tipsheet

Former RNC Chair Floats Conspiracy Theory About How Trump's Ear Was Injured

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 17, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele floated a debunked conspiracy theory that a shard of glass injured former President Donald Trump’s ear during Saturday's assassination attempt rather than a bullet.

Speaking on MSNBC, Steele said no medical reports have been released and questioned the extent the ear was injured. Despite left-leaning fact checkers such as Snopes giving a false rating to claims that glass from a teleprompter hit Trump’s ear, the commentator floated the theory anyway. Snopes pointed to photographs of the teleprompters perfectly intact following the shooting, as well as a powerful image captured by a New York Times journalist of the bullet whizzing past Trump’s ear. Trump also said it was a bullet “that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” 

“There are a lot of questions around that ear,” Steele said. 

Then, co-host Ari Melber made a comparison between the lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s mental and physical fitness and Trump’s ear. 

“The calls around the current president’s medical condition, the questions around his capacity, right, are also the same questions you have in a medical event like this, certainly the public would want to know as much as possible about both incidents, and the Trump campaign has not been the most transparent,” he said.

