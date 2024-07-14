They Knew: NBC News Reports Secret Service Knew About Rooftop Vulnerability Days Before Trump Rally

The Secret Service is an agency under siege, and rightly so, after Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Everyone noticed the glaring security breach during this incident that could have led to a larger national crisis: how did Trump become so vulnerable? Was it due to a lack of resources, as alleged by The Federalist? Despite the federal authorities claiming that no requests for extra resources were denied, local law enforcement was heavily relied on during this event.

Advertisement

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, scaled a roof overlooking the rally venue with a rifle. He was less than 150 yards from the former president, where a bullet missed his head by millimeters. The rooftop has been the predominating question concerning the security issues at this rally. Now, NBC News’ Tom Winter is reporting that based on his sources, the Secret Service pointed out that area as a “potential vulnerability in the days before the event.”

The rooftop where a gunman shot at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally was identified by the U.S. Secret Service as a potential vulnerability in the days before the event, sources familiar with the agency’s operations told NBC News. NBC News' Tom Winter reports. pic.twitter.com/OzTemxqORg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 15, 2024

Blessedly, Trump is alive and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention, which starts tomorrow. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was in Aspen, Colorado, during the assassination attempt. No representative for the Secret Service was present during the law enforcement presser at 11:45 PM on July 13.

House Republicans have ordered a full investigation into this attack.

***

UPDATE: New video shows more attendees pointing out Crook’s position before he opened fire.

OUTRAGEOUS: Newly surfaced video shows numerous rally-goers pointing out Trump's would-be assassin well before he opened fire pic.twitter.com/weRg5WSUvs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024



