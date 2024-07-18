HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
One Dem Aide Described the Party's 2024 Chances in Two Words
Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Took the Gloves Off to Push Joe Biden Out of...
Classmate of Would-Be Assassin Says He Was a 'Known Trump Hater,' but Feds...
Watch the Secret Service Director Flee the RNC When Confronted by GOP Senators
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance
Biden Would Consider Dropping Out If...
Reid: Biden Recovering From COVID Is 'Exactly the Same' As Trump Surviving Assassination...
Musk Warned Newsom This Would Happen if He Signed AB 1955, and Now...
We Seem To Have Forgotten Something
Government Price-Fixing In Pharma is Making Things Worse
Waging War on Modern Agriculture and Global Nutrition
There's Been an Update on the Vice Presidential Debates
The Case for Trump: Now More Than Ever
Tipsheet

New Battleground Polling Conducted After Trump Assassination Attempt Has Dropped

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

New polling conducted after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt shows the GOP presidential nominee leading President Biden.

In a national Emerson College poll sponsored by Democrats for the Next Generation, 46 percent of voters support the GOP presidential nominee compared to 42 percent who support Biden, while 12 percent are undecided. Earlier this month, Biden’s support was slightly higher at 44 percent, while Trump’s remained the same. 

Advertisement

“Recent polling shows Biden losing support more significantly than Trump gaining it since the attempted assassination,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “This raises questions about whether Biden’s decline is still influenced by the debate or if Trump has reached his support ceiling.” 

Trump is also ahead in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, even with third party candidates factored in. 

  • Arizona: Trump 46%, Biden 36%, other candidates 8.2% 
  • Georgia: Trump 44%, Biden 39%, other candidates 9.3%
  • Michigan: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 8.3%
  • Nevada: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 9.2%
  • North Carolina: Trump 47%, Biden 38%, other candidates 8.7%
  • Pennsylvania: Trump 46%, Biden 40%, other candidates 6.3%
  • Wisconsin: Trump 46%, Biden 43%, other candidates 6.5% 

Recommended

The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Nationally, a majority, 52 percent, believe Biden should withdraw from the race while 48 percent said he should remain. When respondents were asked the same about Trump, 44 percent said he should back out while 56 percent believe he should not.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
One Dem Aide Described the Party's 2024 Chances in Two Words Matt Vespa
There's Been an Update on the Vice Presidential Debates Rebecca Downs
Hey! Are Those Bullets in Your NPR Tote? Ann Coulter
Watch the Secret Service Director Flee the RNC When Confronted by GOP Senators Matt Vespa
Classmate of Would-Be Assassin Says He Was a 'Known Trump Hater,' but Feds Don't Know Motive Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement