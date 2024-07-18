New Battleground Polling Conducted After Trump Assassination Attempt Has Dropped

New polling conducted after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt shows the GOP presidential nominee leading President Biden.

In a national Emerson College poll sponsored by Democrats for the Next Generation, 46 percent of voters support the GOP presidential nominee compared to 42 percent who support Biden, while 12 percent are undecided. Earlier this month, Biden’s support was slightly higher at 44 percent, while Trump’s remained the same.

“Recent polling shows Biden losing support more significantly than Trump gaining it since the attempted assassination,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “This raises questions about whether Biden’s decline is still influenced by the debate or if Trump has reached his support ceiling.”

Trump is also ahead in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, even with third party candidates factored in.

Arizona: Trump 46%, Biden 36%, other candidates 8.2%

Georgia: Trump 44%, Biden 39%, other candidates 9.3%

Michigan: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 8.3%

Nevada: Trump 43%, Biden 40%, other candidates 9.2%

North Carolina: Trump 47%, Biden 38%, other candidates 8.7%

Pennsylvania: Trump 46%, Biden 40%, other candidates 6.3%

Wisconsin: Trump 46%, Biden 43%, other candidates 6.5%

🇺🇲 2024 GE: @EmersonPolling



PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump: 48% (+5)

🟦 Biden: 43%

—

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 48% (+5)

🟦 Biden: 43%

—

MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump: 45% (+3)

🟦 Biden: 42%

—

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump: 47% (+7)

🟦 Biden: 40%

—

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump: 47% (+6)

🟦 Biden: 41%

—

NEVADA

🟥 Trump: 46%… pic.twitter.com/Tb0f0wrcWi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 18, 2024

BRUTAL Swing States poll just released from Emerson.



National - Trump +4

-------------------

North Carolina - Trump +7

Arizona - Trump +7

Georgia - Trump +6

Nevada - Trump +5

Pennsylvania - Trump +5

Wisconsin - Trump +5

Michigan - Trump +3 pic.twitter.com/hBHs66ASsZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 18, 2024

Nationally, a majority, 52 percent, believe Biden should withdraw from the race while 48 percent said he should remain. When respondents were asked the same about Trump, 44 percent said he should back out while 56 percent believe he should not.