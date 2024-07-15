Did NBC News Edit Joe Biden's Slurred White House Address?

Joe Biden delivered an Oval Office address in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was a trainwreck address, accompanied by the typical slurred speech and missing words that now dot the president on the stump and in formal settings. The lack of self-awareness was unpresidential, and Biden could not take responsibility for increasing the political rhetoric, which was unforgivable. Yet, the media will always provide a crutch, and they’ll be there when they kick it out from under you, too.

Advertisement

We clipped the complete address and the president’s call for deciding matters at the “battle box.” He said it repeatedly.

Watch President Joe Biden's full address to the nation from the Oval Office following the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/nc29dhyy1F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

BIDEN: "In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box. That's how we do it. At the battle box." pic.twitter.com/q11L5SJuU3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

NBC News decided to do the same but edited what Biden meant to say:

President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump:



"In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box ... Not with bullets." https://t.co/8LUiW4dKjL pic.twitter.com/V51uGO6KLe — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2024

He did not say “ballot box”



NBC is editing his speech to fix his errors https://t.co/8ldaoZTB5A — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 15, 2024

It's not surprising, but it’s amusing since NBC got into trouble not so long ago by editing George Zimmerman’s 911 call during the Trayvon Martin fiasco to make it look racist. All of these past misdeeds, coupled with the string of sanitized headlines that shamefully obfuscated what this event was—an assassination attempt--add to the narrative that we, conservatives, don’t hate our media enough.