Clarence Thomas Led the Way to Jack Smith's Demise
Trump Gives an Update on His VP Choice
Trump Classified Docs Case Dismissed
Why 'Morning Joe' Wasn't on the Air Monday
Trump Fundraiser for Rally Victims Smashes Goal
How Will the Assassination Attempt Affect the Election? Pollster Weighs In.
'This Interaction Might Explain Why Trump Is Alive Today': Here's What Took Place...
Here's What Will Be Different About Trump's Convention Speech After Assassination Attempt
Another Billionaire Has Endorsed Trump After Assassination Attempt
How Will Trump Assassination Attempt Impact Security of RNC? Whatley Explains.
Massachusetts State Government Erects Pro-Abortion Billboards
On the Assassination Attempt, and the Election
Here's Why One Republican Rep Wants Members of Congress to Skip the RNC
Democrat Staffer Fired for Saying This About the Trump Assassination Attempt
Tipsheet

Did NBC News Edit Joe Biden's Slurred White House Address?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 15, 2024 12:45 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Joe Biden delivered an Oval Office address in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was a trainwreck address, accompanied by the typical slurred speech and missing words that now dot the president on the stump and in formal settings. The lack of self-awareness was unpresidential, and Biden could not take responsibility for increasing the political rhetoric, which was unforgivable. Yet, the media will always provide a crutch, and they’ll be there when they kick it out from under you, too. 

Advertisement

We clipped the complete address and the president’s call for deciding matters at the “battle box.” He said it repeatedly. 

NBC News decided to do the same but edited what Biden meant to say:

Recommended

Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Advertisement

It's not surprising, but it’s amusing since NBC got into trouble not so long ago by editing George Zimmerman’s 911 call during the Trayvon Martin fiasco to make it look racist. All of these past misdeeds, coupled with the string of sanitized headlines that shamefully obfuscated what this event was—an assassination attempt--add to the narrative that we, conservatives, don’t hate our media enough.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Trump Gives an Update on His VP Choice Katie Pavlich
Trump Classified Docs Case Dismissed Spencer Brown
Failed Trump Assassination Attempt Did Two Things for Dems, None of Them Good. Matt Vespa
They Tried to Kill Trump – Now We’re Going to Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
How Will the Assassination Attempt Affect the Election? Pollster Weighs In. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Advertisement