Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying

The Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation after the Secret Service catastrophically failed to protect former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last weekend. Trump narrowly escaped death after a bullet went through his ear while he was speaking at a lectern. The shooter was positioned on an unsecured roof just 140 yards away from the stage. The DHS Inspector General has also opened an investigation.

DHS IG Opens Investigation Into Secret Service After Trump Assassination Attempt

https://t.co/gzVI78Ctl2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have also launched separate investigations and have called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on Monday, July 22.

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is attempting to block Cheatle from testifying. Johnson called on Cheatle to resign during an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning.

On Fox, Johnson says he will call on USSS Director Cheadle to resign. Johnson says he is hearing rumblings that Cheadle may not testify on Monday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 17, 2024

Johnson's claim is backed up by reporting from Tuesday.

Biden's Department of Homeland Security, led by impeached Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, just stepped in to block the Secret Service from providing a previously agreed-to briefing to lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee.



This is not how you inspire confidence. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 16, 2024

During remarks at the RNC convention in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Johnson vowed to get to the bottom of what happened.