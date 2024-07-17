Pollster Tweets Something He's Never Witnessed Before at the Republican Convention
Tipsheet

Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying

Katie Pavlich
July 17, 2024
The Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation after the Secret Service catastrophically failed to protect former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last weekend. Trump narrowly escaped death after a bullet went through his ear while he was speaking at a lectern. The shooter was positioned on an unsecured roof just 140 yards away from the stage. The DHS Inspector General has also opened an investigation. 

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have also launched separate investigations and have called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on Monday, July 22. 

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is attempting to block Cheatle from testifying. Johnson called on Cheatle to resign during an interview with Fox News Wednesday morning. 

Johnson's claim is backed up by reporting from Tuesday.

During remarks at the RNC convention in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Johnson vowed to get to the bottom of what happened. 

