Secret Service Snipers Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin TWO Minutes Before He Opened Fire

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 16, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Spencer was right. It keeps getting worse. There were initial reports that Donald Trump’s security detail requested more resources but were denied by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security. That was inaccurate—Trump had increased security due to an assassination plot against him by the Iranians. A massive breach still occurred at Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Trump was grazed in the right ear, the former president escaping a fatal headshot by millimeters. Now, The New York Times is reporting that Secret Service Snipers saw the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, two minutes before opening fire (via NYT): 

Three videos posted on social media show that Secret Service snipers were orienting themselves toward the gunman at the Trump rally just under two minutes before shots were fired.

The first of the videos, taken by a rally attendee six minutes before shots were fired at former President Donald J. Trump, shows a Secret Service sniper and spotter behind the podium facing north, in the direction of the eventual shooter. The spotter is looking down toward Mr. Trump as he starts his speech.

In a later video, which starts one minute and 58 seconds before shots were fired, the Secret Service team looks in the direction of the gunman through binoculars and a sniper scope. The rally attendee taking the video is heard saying, “Uh-oh, something’s going on.” 

At the same time as this video was taken, another clip, shared on Facebook, shows attendees near the building where the gunman was positioned pointing law enforcement to someone on the roof. 

A third video shows that one minute and 35 seconds before the shooting, while the Secret Service team’s attention is still focused toward the gunman, a second sniper team, positioned farther south, turns from facing south to north, toward the gunman. The short clip shows them turn with their weapons and crouch, and then it ends. Later, as shots were fired, this second Secret Service team is seen in another video in the same position, facing the gunman. 

What an absolute mess. This dovetails on other details that show massive gaps in securing the rally area. The rooftop, where Crooks positioned himself, was never cleared, then we learn that snipers were reportedly inside the building. How that rooftop, less than 200 yards away from the rally stage, was not secure is a lingering question, one where the Secret Service isn’t given any rational or appropriate answers. Katie wrote today that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the rooftop was left unguarded because a sloped roof would have made it unsafe for sniper teams. You cannot make this up.

