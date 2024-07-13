BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally

Speaking during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening, President Donald Trump was injured after a series of "pops." He fell to the ground after opening remarks and then got up -- raising his first. He was bleeding from the right side of his head and was taken away by Secret Service. Witnesses. Reporters say there were multiple shots.

When he stood back up, Trump said while pumping his first, "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!" He was then taken away by Secret Service and was walking on his own. According to the footage, additional shots were fired when he stood back up.

NBC News saying Trump is "expected to survive." Indication he was struck by bullet or fragment bullet.



Thank God. — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) July 13, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

At this time there are no suspects. Law enforcement is scouring the area as attendees of the rally depart the premises.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.