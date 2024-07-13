Look at Ben Shapiro's Face When a Dem Tried Defending Biden's Mental Health...
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 13, 2024 6:12 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Speaking during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening, President Donald Trump was injured after a series of "pops." He fell to the ground after opening remarks and then got up -- raising his first. He was bleeding from the right side of his head and was taken away by Secret Service. Witnesses. Reporters say there were multiple shots. 

When he stood back up, Trump said while pumping his first, "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!" He was then taken away by Secret Service and was walking on his own. According to the footage, additional shots were fired when he stood back up. 

At this time there are no suspects. Law enforcement is scouring the area as attendees of the rally depart the premises. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates. 

