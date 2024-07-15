Trump Fundraiser for Rally Victims Smashes Goal

A Trump-backed fundraiser for the victims of the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday has far surpassed its original $1 million goal.

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt,” reads the GoFundMe description. “All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

At the time of writing, $3.7 million has been raised from more than 50,000 donors, with prominent figures and groups, including Kid Rock, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nicole Shanahan, Dana White, and The Heritage Foundation, pitching in significant amounts.

There was one fatality in the rally shooting on Saturday and two others were critically injured.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer fire chief, died as he was trying to protect his family when shots rang out. His daughter Allyson said on social media that her father threw her and her mother to the ground and “shielded” them from the bullet that was directed their way.

"He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us. And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you,” she said.

Trump, meanwhile, said he rarely turns he head away from the crowd during a rally but turned to look at immigration figures on a chart, which prevented the bullet from directly hitting his head, grazing his ear instead.

"[I]t was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," he said Sunday on Truth Social. "We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."

Trump will speak at the Republican convention this week, though he told Salena Zito he has rewritten his speech to focus on national unity.