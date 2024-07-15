Democrat Staffer Fired for Saying This About the Trump Assassination Attempt

A staffer for a Democrat congressman from Mississippi was fired for stating that she hoped the shooter who tried to kill former President Donald Trump “wouldn’t miss next time.”

According to the New York Post, the staffer, Jacqueline Marsaw made the remark on Facebook on Saturday evening, shortly after Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Reportedly, Marsaw worked as a field director for Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson.

“I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking,” Marsaw reportedly wrote on Facebook, adding that she believed the incident was “staged” and that it “couldn’t [have] happened to a nicer fellow.”

Dem staffer axed after saying Trump gunman should have taken ‘shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time’ https://t.co/KsGDE7qg7L pic.twitter.com/IfEPy2MucJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2024

“That’s what your hate speech got you!” she reportedly added in another post. On Sunday, all of her posts were reportedly gone.

In an interview with the Natchez Democrat, Marsaw said: “I got overwhelmed in the moment” and confirmed that she is “a diehard Democrat.”

A manager on Thompson’s team reportedly instructed her to delete her posts. The posts were circulated by the Mississippi GOP.

.@BennieGThompson should FIRE his field director for condoning the attempted assassination of President @realDonaldTrump!!!



“please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time”



.@msdemocrats must repudiate these despicable statements!!!@WLBT @16WAPTNews @WJTV… pic.twitter.com/QVWu4OtUI2 — Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) July 14, 2024

Mississippi Attorney General Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, called on Thompson to fire Marsaw.

I call upon Congressman Bennie Thompson to immediately fire Jacqueline Marsaw. pic.twitter.com/ylUL2i7HMS — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) July 14, 2024

On Sunday afternoon, Thompson confirmed to reporters that Maraw was no longer employed in his office.