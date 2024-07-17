Pollster Tweets Something He's Never Witnessed Before at the Republican Convention
Tipsheet

DHS IG Opens Investigation Into Secret Service After Trump Assassination Attempt

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 17, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general opened an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of security during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. 

The short notice said the investigation is to “Evaluate the United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event.”

Many questions have been raised since the shooting, including how Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was able to position himself on a nearby roof, about 157 yards from where Trump was speaking. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told ABC News in an interview that counter-sniper teams were present and placed on some rooftops, but not the one the shooter was on because it had a "sloped roof," an excuse that's been widely panned given the Secret Service snipers who took out the shooter were also on a sloped roof. 

While claiming the buck stops with her, Cheatle pinned the blame on local law enforcement agencies who were inside the building the shooter fired from and were "responsible for the outer perimeter of the building."

As Spencer reported, there has been increased Secret Service protection for Trump in recent weeks due to an Iranian plot to kill Trump, and yet Crooks was able to fatally shoot one rally goer, critically injure two others, and nearly assassinate the former president.

Tags: HOMELAND SECURITY SECRET SERVICE

