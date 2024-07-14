Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail

The Secret Service is under fire after a total failure during a Trump campaign rally Saturday night when President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

A number of former law enforcement, former Secret Service agents and lawmakers on Capitol Hill raised serious questions about the security detail and whether resources were withheld.

Unacceptable. We are determined get to the bottom of WHY former Trump officials denied security in the face of foreign threats. @HouseOversight https://t.co/3a8je2LDvC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 14, 2024

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS.



DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump.



Denied by Secretary Mayorkas. https://t.co/RazOVcJgCk — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 14, 2024

The Secret Service is denying the accusations.

Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino isn't buying it.

ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT.

Ask him about the Mar a Lago “nightclub” remarks and ask him how often requests for enhanced security were turned down. Ask him UNDER OATH. https://t.co/0hnvD1DMUa — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 14, 2024

A number of congressional investigations are underway, with hearings expected when Congress returns on July 22.

NEW: Chairman @RepMarkGreen just sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding the failed assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/KXZzTZMzG0 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) July 14, 2024