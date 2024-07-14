How Would You Rate Bill Maher’s Response to Trump's Assassination Attempt?
They Tried To Kill Trump – Now We’re Going To Fight Twice As...
President Biden Says He's Asked for an 'Independent Review' of Security at Trump...
Explosives Found in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Car: Report
Melania Trump Issues Statement After Her Husband's Near-Assassination
Righteous DEFIANCE!
Democrat, GOP Reps Push for Increased USSS Protection for All Presidential Candidates
Report Reveals Enough Illegal Aliens Are Registered to Vote to Swing the Election...
World Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Democrat Expresses Disappointment that Would-Be Assassin Failed to Kill Trump
'Corey Died a Hero': We Now Know the Identity of Man Killed at...
The Media Have Taken Their 'Trump Is a Threat to Democracy' Narrative Too...
‘It Was a Nightmare:’ Witness Describes the Horrific Scene the Moment Trump Was...
The Move That Experts Say Saved Trump’s Life
Tipsheet

Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 14, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Secret Service is under fire after a total failure during a Trump campaign rally Saturday night when President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. 

Advertisement

A number of former law enforcement, former Secret Service agents and lawmakers on Capitol Hill raised serious questions about the security detail and whether resources were withheld. 

The Secret Service is denying the accusations. 

Recommended

They Tried To Kill Trump – Now We’re Going To Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino isn't buying it.

A number of congressional investigations are underway, with hearings expected when Congress returns on July 22.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Tried To Kill Trump – Now We’re Going To Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
Actress Claims Trump Assassination Was Staged Sarah Arnold
How Would You Rate Bill Maher’s Response to Trump's Assassination Attempt? Matt Vespa
CBS News Host Makes Insane Remarks After Trump's Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Democrat Expresses Disappointment that Would-Be Assassin Failed to Kill Trump Sarah Arnold
Only One Question Remains Concerning Trump's Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Tried To Kill Trump – Now We’re Going To Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement