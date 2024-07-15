Old Man Who Threatened to Assault Trump Says We Need to Tone Down...
Tipsheet

Why 'Morning Joe' Wasn't on the Air Monday

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 15, 2024 9:45 AM
MSNBC

In an implicit admission that hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are part of the problem bemoaned by President Biden in his Sunday evening call for civility from the Oval Office, MSNBC yanked "Morning Joe" from the air on Monday morning and instead ran breaking news coverage. 

The network's decision, coming in the aftermath of an attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening during a rally in Pennsylvania, was made "to avoid a scenario in which one of the show's stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole," according to a report from (equally problematic) CNN. 

"Morning Joe" is said to return to the airwaves on Tuesday. 

As CNN's report continued, MSNBC opting "to leave one of its most recognizable programs on the sidelines amid a seismic politics-driven news cycle, with the Republican National Convention getting underway in the wake of the Saturday shooting at Trump's campaign rally, is certain to raise eyebrows." Indeed. 

