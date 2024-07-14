Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail
Tipsheet

World Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 14, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Video footage captured at the rally showed Trump being shot with a bullet that pierced part of his right ear. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, was hit and killed.

World leaders shared their shock at the assassination attempt on Trump. 

“My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement. “A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

“In political debate, all over the world, there are limits that should never be crossed. It is a warning to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to restore dignity and honor to politics, against all forms of hatred and violence, and for the good of our democracies,” Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said.

“Silences, half-justifications, minimizations and demonizations are not justifiable and create the cultural humus that produces acts like the one the world has just witnessed,” she followed-up.

“Like all Israelis, my wife Sara and I were shocked by the horrific assassination attempt on the life of President Donald Trump,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. 

“This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies,” he added.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Trump this week, said his prayers with with Trump “in these dark hours.” 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote that he was “sickened” by the attempt on Trump’s life.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “appalled” to learn about the assassination attempt. 

“I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee,” he added. “I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this.”

Argentinian President Javier Milei wrote that all of his "support and solidarity" were with Trump, calling him the “victim of a COWARDLY assassination attempt that put his life and that of hundreds of people at risk.”

