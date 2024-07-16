Democrats on Capitol Hill Are Trying to Stop the DNC From Nominating Biden
Bipartisan Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Honoring Corey Comperatore

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 16, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While former and potentially future President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Corey Comeperatore, 50, was tragically killed while shielding his wife and daughters. On Tuesday, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) came together to introduce a resolution honoring Comperatore.

Tributes to Comperatore, including from his daughter, Allyson, have highlighted how he was a firefighter chief, a family man, a Christian, and a Trump supporter. 

As the Daily Mail reported:

Comperatore and his family were standing behind the president as he delivered his remarks at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was an engineer and former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Now both Republicans and Democrats want to honor Comperatore's sacrifice with a Congressional resolution.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz have joined forces to file a resolution in the House of Representatives honoring former fire department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed while shielding his family during the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump.

The resolution proclaims that Comperatore died a hero to his family and hero to his country for his service, after giving his life to shield his wife and two daughters from the bullets fired at former President Donald Trump. It calls on United States politicians to condemn the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump and 'political violence in all its forms.'

The report also includes statements from Gaetz and Moskowitz:

“Corey Comperatore should not have lost his life exercising his First Amendment right by going to a political rally,' Gaetz said in a statement, praising his 'selfless and courageous actions' to protect his family.

'This resolution seeks to commemorate his extraordinary bravery and unwavering commitment to public service after he heroically sacrificed his life while shielding his family from gunfire intended for the President Trump,' Gaetz concluded.

Rep. Moskowitz also praised Comperatore for his heroic actions.

'No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, those are the brave qualities we should all salute. He deserved the ability to go to a political rally and return home,' he said. 'I hope that my colleagues will join us in honoring his sacrifice.'

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) also honored Comperatore when giving remarks on Sunday. President Joe Biden has reached out to Comperatore's widow, Helen, but as Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, she's declined his call because she said her husband "would not have wanted me to talk to him."

The Daily Mail report also mentioned that Shapiro ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Comperatore, an order that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) also gave. 

