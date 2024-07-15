'This Interaction Might Explain Why Trump Is Alive Today': Here's What Took Place Moments Before Shooting

A local police officer reportedly confronted would-be assassin Thomas Crooks moments before he took aim at former President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, rallygoers who noticed Crooks on the roof less than 150 yards from where Trump was speaking alerted police, with one officer climbing a ladder to investigate.

The gunman had his father’s AR-style rifle and was perched atop a nearby roof when some rallygoers pointed him out to local law enforcement, said two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal probe. A local law enforcement officer climbed to the roof and found Crooks, who pointed the rifle at the officer. The officer then retreated down the ladder, and the gunman quickly fired toward Trump, the officials said. That’s when U.S. Secret Service gunmen shot him, the officials said. (AP)

Butler County Sheriff Michael Sloupe confirmed to CBS News an armed municipal officer did confront the gunman. According that report, the officer was "hoisted by another officer onto the roof of the building" and after Crooks aimed at the officer, the officer "let go and fell off the roof." It was at that point "the shooter began firing into the crowd," according to Sloupe.