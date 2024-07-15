Clarence Thomas Led the Way to Jack Smith's Demise
Trump Gives an Update on His VP Choice
Did an FBI Employee Express Displeasure That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt?
Is Biden's Dismal Campaign Making NY a Battleground State?
That's Not What He Said: NBC News Appears to Clean Up Biden's Address
Here's Who Will Speak at the Republican National Convention
MSNBC Serves an Empty Mug: ‘Morning Joe’ Gets Pulled Immediately After Trump’s Assassinati...
Here's When Congress Will Hold a Hearing on the Attempted Assassination of Trump
AOC Compares Trump to ‘Fascism’ One Day After Assassination Attempt
Biden Mega-Donor Who Wanted to Make Trump an 'Actual Martyr' Weighs in on...
Massachusetts State Government Erects Pro-Abortion Billboards
On the Assassination Attempt, and the Election
Here's Why One Republican Rep Wants Members of Congress to Skip the RNC
Democrat Staffer Fired for Saying This About the Trump Assassination Attempt
Tipsheet

First Episode of 'The View' After Trump Assassination Attempt Was Something Else

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 15, 2024 1:00 PM
Townhall Media

On Monday's installment of "The View," the ill-adjusted cohosts said that they would "try to heed" President Joe Biden's quite hypocritical admonition to "tamp down the rhetoric" and "turn down the temperature" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Predictably, they failed to control their normal divisiveness.

Advertisement

Within a few sentences of saying she wanted to reflect and seek unity, Ana Navarro and Joy Behar immediately dove into an identity-obsessed discussion of the would-be assassin:

Behar, continuing to seize on the shooter's race, declared that a white 20-year-old purchasing 50 rounds of ammunition should have been reported:

Sunny Hostin also joined in the brouhaha saying she would "follow [Biden's] lead" and then immediately launched into a tirade bemoaning America's "obsession" with firearms:

Recommended

That's Not What He Said: NBC News Appears to Clean Up Biden's Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The phony echoing of Biden's phony call for unity — which came from the Oval Office just days after the president said it was time to put Trump "in the bullseye" — is right on-brand for the ladies of "The View." They just can't help themselves. It's likely the same reason that MSNBC and NBC News brass decided to avoid airing "Morning Joe" on Monday. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Not What He Said: NBC News Appears to Clean Up Biden's Address Matt Vespa
Biden Mega-Donor Who Wanted to Make Trump an 'Actual Martyr' Weighs in on Trump Shooting Rebecca Downs
Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Trump Gives an Update on His VP Choice Katie Pavlich
On the Assassination Attempt, and the Election Guy Benson
Clarence Thomas Led the Way to Jack Smith's Demise Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Not What He Said: NBC News Appears to Clean Up Biden's Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement