First Episode of 'The View' After Trump Assassination Attempt Was Something Else

On Monday's installment of "The View," the ill-adjusted cohosts said that they would "try to heed" President Joe Biden's quite hypocritical admonition to "tamp down the rhetoric" and "turn down the temperature" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Predictably, they failed to control their normal divisiveness.

Within a few sentences of saying she wanted to reflect and seek unity, Ana Navarro and Joy Behar immediately dove into an identity-obsessed discussion of the would-be assassin:

The View's Ana Navarro says she's going to "try to heed [Biden's] words" to "tamp down the rhetoric"...then proceeds to point out how the shooter was a white guy with "easy access to a gun." pic.twitter.com/wXdhqXNfWP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Behar, continuing to seize on the shooter's race, declared that a white 20-year-old purchasing 50 rounds of ammunition should have been reported:

If you're a white man who buys 50 rounds of ammunition, The View's Joy Behar wants you to be reported to the authorities.



"[The would-be Trump assassin] bought 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store, hours before the rally. Shouldn't that have been reported? A… pic.twitter.com/mP6CVWlPgb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Sunny Hostin also joined in the brouhaha saying she would "follow [Biden's] lead" and then immediately launched into a tirade bemoaning America's "obsession" with firearms:

The women of "The View" repeatedly said they would heed Biden's words to "turn down the temperature" following Trump assassination attempt.



Sunny Hostin seconds later: Let's talk about gun control and this country's "obsession" with firearms! pic.twitter.com/aATZ6P31W1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

The phony echoing of Biden's phony call for unity — which came from the Oval Office just days after the president said it was time to put Trump "in the bullseye" — is right on-brand for the ladies of "The View." They just can't help themselves. It's likely the same reason that MSNBC and NBC News brass decided to avoid airing "Morning Joe" on Monday.