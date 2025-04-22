Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call
Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down
FDA Announces Major 'Make America Healthy Again' Shakeup
Federal Court Shuts Down Trump's Effort to Dismantle 'Voice of America'
VIP
Kaitlin Collins Is Undermined By Her Own Network, and '60 Minutes' Producer Quits...
VIP
Gun Control Group Hopes No One Will Remember Its Founder's Own Words
Trump Admin Arrests One of India’s Most-Wanted Fugitives Tied to Deadly Terror Attacks
Democrats Scramble to Criticize Trump White House Over Using Real Eggs at Easter...
VIP
'Beloved' GOP Texas Politician Stabbed, Husband Killed In Violent Attack
More of Dems in Disarray: Gavin Newsom Criticizes Party for Failing to Figure...
'60 Minutes' Producer Resigns Amid Trump Lawsuit Chaos and CBS Backlash
Rubio Announces Major Shakeup at State Department
Democrats Can Go to El Salvador on GOP Dime, on One Condition
VIP
Yet Another Poll Brings Catastrophic News for Democrats
Tipsheet

Gov't Employee In Tim Walz's State Who Caused $21,000 in Damage to Teslas, Walks Free

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 22, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a concerning development, a Minnesota government employee from Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) state has been linked to over $21,000 in damages to Tesla vehicles. Despite the significant financial impact, no criminal charges have been filed, raising questions about accountability and the treatment of public officials involved in such acts, calling it a betrayal of victims. 

Advertisement

A progressive district attorney has decided not to charge state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, who was allegedly caught causing thousands of dollars worth of damage by vandalizing half a dozen Teslas. Instead, Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty will seek a “pre-charge diversion” instead of felony charges, ordering him to pay the owners of Tesla vehicles. 

“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping said in a statement. “As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.”

However, Moriarty’s office warned that “criminal prosecution remains a possibility should [Adams’s] unlawful behavior continue.”

Adams was captured on camera vandalizing at least six Tesla vehicles, keying them and scraping off their paint while walking his dog around the city. One of the Tesla owners reported that the damage to her car appeared to be an attempted swastika carving.

At the time of the incident, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that the damage in each case amounted to a felony. He expressed frustration over County Attorney Mike Moriarty's decision not to press charges against Adams, calling it a disservice to the victims.

Recommended

Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“His case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office,” O’Hara said. “Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.” 

Adams’ attorney, Robert Paule, claimed his client is “very remorseful” and will ensure the “victims are made whole financially.” 

This isn’t the first time Moriarty has faced criticism for going easy on criminals. In her first week in office, she dropped charges against a man accused of raping a teenage girl due to attorney misconduct. Additionally, she was removed from the case of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever’s murder after offering lenient plea deals to the teenage defendants involved.

Tags: PROGRESSIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call Matt Vespa
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Trump Won’t Get Tricked Into Sacrificing Pete Hegseth to the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’ From Hawaii Madeline Leesman
Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down Matt Vespa
Trump Admin Arrests One of India’s Most-Wanted Fugitives Tied to Deadly Terror Attacks Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call Matt Vespa
Advertisement