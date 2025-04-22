Gov't Employee In Tim Walz's State Who Caused $21,000 in Damage to Teslas, Walks Free

In a concerning development, a Minnesota government employee from Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn.) state has been linked to over $21,000 in damages to Tesla vehicles. Despite the significant financial impact, no criminal charges have been filed, raising questions about accountability and the treatment of public officials involved in such acts, calling it a betrayal of victims.

A progressive district attorney has decided not to charge state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, who was allegedly caught causing thousands of dollars worth of damage by vandalizing half a dozen Teslas. Instead, Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty will seek a “pre-charge diversion” instead of felony charges, ordering him to pay the owners of Tesla vehicles.

“Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesman Daniel Borgertpoepping said in a statement. “As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals. This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue.”

However, Moriarty’s office warned that “criminal prosecution remains a possibility should [Adams’s] unlawful behavior continue.”

Adams was captured on camera vandalizing at least six Tesla vehicles, keying them and scraping off their paint while walking his dog around the city. One of the Tesla owners reported that the damage to her car appeared to be an attempted swastika carving.

At the time of the incident, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that the damage in each case amounted to a felony. He expressed frustration over County Attorney Mike Moriarty's decision not to press charges against Adams, calling it a disservice to the victims.

“His case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office,” O’Hara said. “Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”

Adams’ attorney, Robert Paule, claimed his client is “very remorseful” and will ensure the “victims are made whole financially.”

This isn’t the first time Moriarty has faced criticism for going easy on criminals. In her first week in office, she dropped charges against a man accused of raping a teenage girl due to attorney misconduct. Additionally, she was removed from the case of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever’s murder after offering lenient plea deals to the teenage defendants involved.