Melania Trump Issues Statement After Her Husband's Near-Assassination

In a lengthy statement released Sunday morning, former First Lady Melania Trump reflected on Saturday evening's attempt on former President Donald Trump's life during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the moment that put her family "on the brink of devastating change."

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," the statement begins. "America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," Trump said, echoing a post on Truth Social by the 45th president earlier on Sunday.

"While I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," the former first lady shared. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

The attempt on the former president's life killed one rally attendee and critically wounded two others in the crowd of supporters. To the families of those "innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy," Melania Trump's statement continued. "Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," wrote the former first lady. "The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times."

Urging Americans not to "forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love," Melania Trump warned that "[o]ur personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

"American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities," Trump continued. "Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities. And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm," the former first lady emphasized.

"Dawn is here again," Trump proclaimed. "Let us reunite. Now."

"This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence," urged the former first lady. "We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again," Trump encouraged. "Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again."

Declaring that "[t]he winds of change have arrived," Melania Trump thanked "those of you who cry in support" and commended "those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide – thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."

This is a developing story and may be updated.