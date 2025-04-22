Elon Musk Made a Big Announcement During Tesla's Earnings Call

Elon Musk made a major announcement during Tesla’s earnings call today: he’s going to be taking a step back from his work at the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk has become the primary target for the American Left. The man who once supported candidates like Andrew Yang is now persona non grata because he decided to back Donald Trump in 2024, following the chaos of the Biden presidency.

Musk is the latest victim of what happens to one when they go against the liberal grain—it’s total and complete banishment. The Tesla CEO said that around May is when you can expect to see him scale back his involvement with DOGE. He is not leaving the agency entirely, however (via CBS News):

Elon Musk told Tesla investors he's scaling back his work at the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, saying the amount of time he spends on the task force will "drop significantly" starting in May. As the Trump administration's cost-cutting initiative, DOGE has slashed tens of thousands of federal jobs in the name of reducing fraud, waste and abuse. But DOGE has also sparked a backlash — and plenty of lawsuits — as critics accuse it of accessing voters' private data and cutting programs that are vital to many Americans. At the same time, Tesla's sales have taken a hit as the automaker's vehicles have increasingly become a symbol of the Trump administration, repelling some consumers. The stock has also plunged more than 50% from its most recent high in December, when the shares surged after the presidential election on optimism that Musk's role advising Mr. Trump would help the EV maker's bottom line. "Starting probably in next month, in May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly," Musk said on a conference call to discuss Tesla's earnings. But Musk added he plans to continue his involvement with DOGE throughout Mr. Trump's term, saying he will likely spend one to two days a week on government issues moving forward. "Starting next month, I'll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla," he said.

Democrats have been working on ways to ‘fire’ Elon whose work at DOGE has uncovered a web of wasteful spending and a host of pet projects that’s been used to enrich the elites. That’s why they hate him so much. Musk has done well exposing the whole circus.