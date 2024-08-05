Careers at Townhall Media

Full Time Openings

Breaking News Writer

Townhall.com is looking to hire a full-time, experienced writer focused on breaking news and unfolding events at the national and international level. Shifts, although subject to change, are the following: Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, holiday and weekend work is to be expected dependent on news cycle. Location in our Arlington, VA office is preferred, but not required.

The breaking news writer will complement Townhall’s existing coverage of the news of the day and noteworthy events. The position requires:

Excellent news judgment

Prior writing/reporting, breaking news, or other relevant experience

Knowledge of the players in national government and electoral politics

The ability to anticipate news before it breaks and prewrite stories when possible

Familiarity with a broad spectrum of breaking news sources

Working closely with operations and editorial team members to coordinate timely coverage, app notifications, email alerts, and social media posts as news breaks

Self-starter with excellent communication skills and the ability to work well with a team

The successful candidate will be a strong, quick, and accurate writer with a hunger for breaking the biggest stories as they unfold and a desire to work in a fast-paced environment when news breaks.

To apply, email your resume, cover letter, and writing samples to jobs@townhallmedia.com

---

Brand Operations Manager

Townhall Media is looking for a Brand Operations Manager to join its Arlington, VA, team. This team member will take part in efficiently running all facets of our conservative digital media business. The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in conservative political media and a background in politics, marketing, business administration, or similar field.

Responsibilities:

Supporting and managing the day-to-day general business, editorial, and marketing operations efforts, specifically on our VIP membership program, across Townhall Media

Coordinating the setup and execution of VIP marketing campaigns, promotions, and editorial initiatives from the creative stage, to design, and fully live

Ensuring retention and satisfaction of existing Townhall Media VIP members through managing product quality

This position will be unique in the fact that whoever fills it will have a key role in designing the future of the business and immediate participation in business-critical projects

Reports to the VP of Brand Operations

Requirements:

Must be tech-savvy and a fast learner, and have intermediate knowledge of conservative media

This role requires strong attention to detail in a fast-paced environment, willingness to work odd hours due to news cycle, exceptional time management skills, and strong communication abilities

Familiarity with Canva, email design, and basic HTML knowledge a plus

To apply: Email your resume and cover letter to jobs@townhallmedia.com

---

We are always looking for excellent people to join our team, even if no positions are listed. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to jobs@townhallmedia.com

Internships

Editorial Internship

Requirements

• Experience writing for college newspaper or blog

• Interest in politics

• Self-described conservative, hard working and diligent

• Self-starter, able to work alone and as a team

We accept internship applications on a rolling basis. In general, the internships are available for Fall (late Aug - mid Dec), Spring (mid Jan- early May), Summer (mid May - mid Aug).

Please email a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to jobs@townhallmedia.com in order to apply. Please also note your intended term of internship and shift availability.



