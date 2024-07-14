The Media Seems to Think Donald Trump Is at Fault for His Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump barely survived an assassination attempt yesterday in Butler, Pennsylvania. Two others were injured in the crossfire, and another attendee was tragically killed. The bullet grazed Trump’s ear, missing a kill shot to his head by millimeters. He’s lucky to be alive. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was able to scale a nearby rooftop less than 150 yards from the stage. It was a clear vantage point that the Secret Service left open. Yet, the media’s reaction to this shooting has been hot garbage.

Like with their reluctant disposition in aggressively covering Biden’s declining mental health, the media was doing a full-court press, noting Joe’s mental slippage, reporting on the ongoing plot to replace him on the ticket, and pressuring Democrats to give their remarks about the turmoil embroiling the Democratic Party. That all got wiped away, as the media writ large is trying to sanitize what happened in Butler to avoid helping Trump.

LA Times omitted the word assassination from their front page. But they did mention “Project 2025.” pic.twitter.com/k7COmYjHbw — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) July 14, 2024

It’s the same old nonsense again, but this time, it’s even more explicit because this event is national news and a political crisis. The media seems incapable of telling the truth, instead playing this word game to avoid saying two words: assassination attempt. And if it’s not that, we have a few hosts from major networks that blamed Trump for his own assassination attempt for not toning down the rhetoric. The hypocrisy has reached radioactive levels in the past 36 hours. Some outlets have eschewed reporting on the assassination attempt altogether, like The New Republic:

TNR, which just published an entire issue comparing Trump to Hitler, can't muster a single story this morning on the assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/YaiEWk5jKr — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 14, 2024

CNN played the ‘both sides’ game:

Unbelievable.



Wolf Blitzer responds to Scott Jennings calling out anti-Trump extremist rhetoric with “but Trump!” and “both sides do it!”



It’s simply not possible to hate legacy media enough.



pic.twitter.com/EbNFt4ncX5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2024

The Guardian straight-up lied about Trump demanding revenge:

Incredibly irresponsible journalism from ⁦@guardian⁩. In no way, shape, or form has Trump called for revenge after being shot. pic.twitter.com/u9ICjzEipG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2024

Newsweek got a little conspiratorial—I’ll just leave this here:

Go fuck yourself, Newsweek. Fuck yourself with a rusty pole.



You know what you’re doing here. And you’re doing it for that reason. https://t.co/2BW3DJv7CS — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 14, 2024

Forbes went off the rails here:

Author bio: “I am a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert.” https://t.co/eUbuwNYi3k — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 14, 2024

And finally, CNN was not happy with Trump yelling “fight” to his supporters as he was led away to safety by the Secret Service:

CNN's Jamie Gangel attacks Trump for saying "Fight! Fight! Fight!" after someone tried to murder him.



Literally, she complains about what he did 5 seconds after he was shot



"That's not the message that we want to being sending right now. We want to tamp it down" pic.twitter.com/GHhU2lLI2Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2024

ABC News' Martha Raddatz seemed to blame Trump for his own assassination attempt as well. It's bonkers:

JUST IN: ABC News' Martha Raddatz appears to blame the assass*nation attempt on Donald Trump on him and his supporters.



Scum of the Earth.



"We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said, he warned last March of potential death… pic.twitter.com/MtWfzDsihB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

Trump’s shooter was insane, but the legacy press and their attempt to be viewed as truth-tellers and agents of calm is also certifiable behavior. Who peddled conspiracy theories about Trump, the hyperbolic warnings that he’d be a dictator, and many other things that Joe Biden often repeats? It’s the media—this gaslighting attempt won’t resonate, and it again makes the entire industry look grossly out of touch.