Tipsheet

AOC Compares Trump to ‘Fascism’ One Day After Assassination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 15, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Sunday, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called former President Donald Trump a “fascist” one day after he survived an assassination attempt.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came after Jake Tapper shared a post on X claiming that a senior House Democrat told Axios: “We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency.”

Predictably, Ocasio-Cortez retorted that Trump is a “fascist” and that a senior Democrat who feels that way should leave office. 

“If you’re a “senior Democrat” that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism,” the congresswoman wrote.

“This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire,” she added.

Last year, AOC said that “intimidation and stochastic terror are the core tools of Trump and the fascist movements that support him.”

“They rely on it to skirt consequence and silence others - and each time it works, they grow more brazen. One reason why accountability is so important,” she claimed.

On Saturday, right after Trump was shot, Ocasio-Cortez wrote that there is "no place for political violence" and that what happened to Trump "must be denounced in the strongest terms. 

"My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish the former President a speedy recovery," she added.

