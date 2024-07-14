In New Statement Trump Urges Americans to 'Fear Not' as He Moves Forward to the RNC

Less than 24 hours after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump is thanking God Sunday morning and urging Americans to "fear not" as he moves forward with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families," Trump post on Truth Social early Sunday. "We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

After taking a bullet through the ear, Trump received a medical assessment and was released from a local facility. Trump arrived back in Bedminster, New Jersey just after 1:30 am et.

Trump's first appearance since the assassination attempt against him:https://t.co/XQ5kG2aXvt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

Security for the Trump campaign and outside of offices has been beefed up. RNC and campaign leadership are vowing the show will go on.

"Regarding the Republican National Convention: As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," a joint statement released late Saturday says. "President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."

The RNC starts Monday, July 15 and runs through Thursday, July 18 when Trump will officially be nominated by delegates.