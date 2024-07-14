Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail
Democrat, GOP Reps Push for Increased USSS Protection for All Presidential Candidates

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 14, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said they will be introducing legislation to provide increased Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

“Last night’s attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation’s history,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “As reports continue to emerge, it’s clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president. That’s why we’re planning on introducing bipartisan legislation providing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. with enhanced Secret Service protection. Anything less would be a disservice to our democracy.” 

In a separate statement on X, Lawler said the assassination attempt “should shock our conscience to its core.”

Increasing protections for candidates “is paramount to the security of our natioin and our democracy,” he added.

Torres and many others have questioned the massive security failure on Saturday, which allowed the shooter be positioned on a roof less than 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

In the wake of the shooting, which also killed an attendee and seriously injured two others, calls have grown to give RFK Jr. Secret Service protection after his requests was denied

