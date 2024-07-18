Reid: Biden Recovering From COVID Is 'Exactly the Same' As Trump Surviving Assassination Attempt

MSNBC’s Joy Reid equated President Biden’s COVID diagnosis with former President Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

During the network’s coverage at the third night of the Republican National Convention, Reid suggested that if Biden recovered from the virus quickly at his age, it should be seen as “exactly the same” as Trump walking away after a bullet grazed his ear, narrowly missing his head.

“Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take a photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we'll figure that out one day,” she began, appearing to suggest the incident may have been staged.

Trump’s “survival of that and bouncing right back and going right to his convention is being conveyed in the media world as a sign of strength,” Reid continued.

“This current president of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn't that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn't that exactly the same? … I mean it’s not exactly the same, it’s not the same incident but it’s an elderly man coming through, out of an illness.”

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki agreed.

"It should," she said.