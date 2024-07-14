'Corey Died a Hero': We Now Know the Identity of Man Killed at Trump Rally

On Saturday night, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was shot during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. While the bullet hit his ear and Trump was soon after confirmed to be "safe," a man was tragically killed. Corey Comperatore, 50, "died a hero," as Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) aptly put it on Sunday when he shared words from Comperatore's wife. The father and husband, a former fire chief, dove on top of his family to shield them at the rally.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last name," Shapiro said during a Sunday press conference, as he shared the victim's identity, and how he had spoken with Comperatore's wife. "I just spoke with Corey's wife and Corey's two daughters. Corey was a girl dad, Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community, and most especially, Corey loved his family," the governor also shared.

"Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro continued.

He also noted that he was sharing some information with the permission of Comperatore's wife. "She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero, that Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally."

"Corey was the very best of us, may his memory be a blessing," the governor shared as well.

Screenshots of a Facebook post from one of Comperatore's daughters, Allyson, are also going around social media and urging prayers for the family.

Allyson emphasized her father's love of family and also spoke about him being "a girl dad," going into great detail about how her father shielded her and her mother from the bullets. Allyson's also changed her Facebook profile picture to one of her and her father.

A GoFundMe page that has been authorized by the Trump campaign is going around to support the Comperatore family.

Trump as well as former First Lady Melania Trump also expressed their sympathies in their statements earlier on Sunday.

