Tipsheet

Are You Kidding Me With This Headline, NYT?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 14, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The media are allergic to two words: assassination attempt. Former President Donald Trump, the victim of such an attack, which the FBI confirmed, is blessedly fine; the bullet grazed his right ear. Still, Trump was within millimeters of suffering a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, somehow got onto a rooftop armed with a rifle about 130 yards away. Bystanders saw Crooks on the rooftop and tried to warn police to no avail. How the roof was left unprotected and not surveilled by the Secret Service remains a lingering and predominating question regarding this incident that could have become a national trauma. 

The media coverage has been equally atrocious, with multiple outlets, including Fox News, unwilling to call this what it is: an assassination attempt. When people are shot in the crossfire, it’s confirmed. Even after official confirmation, The New York Times refuses to say this was an assassination attempt because they know it will help Trump. This attack wasn’t a “shooting” or a “shooting incident;” it was an assassination attempt. Why can’t you just be truthful? The FBI, which has been trying to get Trump since 2015 even, couldn’t say this was something akin to a random drive-by:

And no, The New York Times wasn’t alone:

Just as they were with COVID masks, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Russian collusion, and Joe Biden’s mental health—the liberal media is just wrong about everything. The irony is the media was starting to act like they should once Biden's bad debate blew the lid off that cover-up. Then, Trump got shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and these people became zombies again.

Do better, NYT. 

Last Note: This was funny.


