Are You Kidding Me With This Headline, NYT?

The media are allergic to two words: assassination attempt. Former President Donald Trump, the victim of such an attack, which the FBI confirmed, is blessedly fine; the bullet grazed his right ear. Still, Trump was within millimeters of suffering a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, somehow got onto a rooftop armed with a rifle about 130 yards away. Bystanders saw Crooks on the rooftop and tried to warn police to no avail. How the roof was left unprotected and not surveilled by the Secret Service remains a lingering and predominating question regarding this incident that could have become a national trauma.

Advertisement

This seems to confirm that a dude was able to just climb on a roof, set up a rifle, and have a clear shot at a former president/current candidate. I think even as someone who knows nothing about these matters I can safely say that's an absolutely astonishing failure on every… https://t.co/HaIYdd0S9g — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 14, 2024

The media coverage has been equally atrocious, with multiple outlets, including Fox News, unwilling to call this what it is: an assassination attempt. When people are shot in the crossfire, it’s confirmed. Even after official confirmation, The New York Times refuses to say this was an assassination attempt because they know it will help Trump. This attack wasn’t a “shooting” or a “shooting incident;” it was an assassination attempt. Why can’t you just be truthful? The FBI, which has been trying to get Trump since 2015 even, couldn’t say this was something akin to a random drive-by:

The pathetic NY Times couldn't even write the facts in their headline, which should read: TRUMP SHOT IN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT.



Disgusting leftists. pic.twitter.com/VIidIHnrGv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2024

Crop out the American flag, too powerful, and don’t use the “a-word” pic.twitter.com/KiYoTQ2Ov2 — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 14, 2024

The headline should be: "President Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt"



Not this: pic.twitter.com/vlnGHjbVhQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 14, 2024

The first assassination attempt of a current/former president in what, 40 years?



NBC White House correspondent: "the shooting incident." https://t.co/JbRl80Sqlc — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 14, 2024

And no, The New York Times wasn’t alone:

This should be the final nail in the MSM coffin. pic.twitter.com/xpp7iR6sRZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Just as they were with COVID masks, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Russian collusion, and Joe Biden’s mental health—the liberal media is just wrong about everything. The irony is the media was starting to act like they should once Biden's bad debate blew the lid off that cover-up. Then, Trump got shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and these people became zombies again.

Advertisement

Do better, NYT.

***

Last Note: This was funny.



