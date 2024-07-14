Secret Service Denies Limiting Trump's Security Detail
Tipsheet

George Stephanopoulos Somehow Blames Trump for His Own Would-Be Assassination

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 14, 2024 6:00 PM
Former President Donald Trump becomes the victim of a would-be assassination, and left-wing media outlets somehow accuse him of being at fault for it. 

In the aftermath of the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, ABC host George Stephanopoulos claimed Trump and his MAGA supporters caused a “violent rhetoric.” 

Co-host Martha Raddatz agreed with Stephanopoulos, echoing similar remarks that Trump’s past comments following his conviction by a Manhattan jury last month contributed to the attack. 

We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said. He warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan district attorney. ‘Our country is being destroyed as they tell us to be peaceful.’ Trump, in January, warned of bedlam in the country if the criminal charges against him succeeded. And of course, in March, he said, ‘Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole, that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it.’ he said he was partly joking and that that was taken out of context. But those are indeed his words. Via Breitbart News.  

Last week, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) accused the Biden Administration of inciting violence against Trump.

Vance claimed that the attack on Trump was not an “isolated incident,” pointing to several instances where the Biden campaign painted the former president as an “authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.” 

Republican Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also blamed the assassination attempt against Trump on the left, repeatedly claiming he is the same to the U.S. as Hitler was to Jews. 

“Let’s be clear: This was an assassination attempt aided and abetted by the radical Left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse," he wrote on social media following the shooting,” Scott said. 

