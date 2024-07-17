Parents of Would-Be Trump Assassin Called Police Hours Before PA Rally

There's been another new revelation reported as the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump continues, and this one raises more questions about what law enforcement knew and when they knew it ahead of the attack that rocked the Trump rally, killed one attendee, and critically wounded two others.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, the shooter's parents were struggling to find their son the day he clambered onto a rooftop near the rally stage and began firing at Trump before being taken out by counter snipers. His parents then, according to the report "eventually called law enforcement to indicate that he was missing and they were worried" in "the hours leading up to the Trump rally shooting."

Fox News Alert: Shooter’s parents called the cops on day of PA rally, reports @HarrisFaulkner pic.twitter.com/V5AQ3j9Zzc — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 17, 2024

Fox said it remains "unclear what his parents told the authorities, but the call happened on Saturday before [the shooter] later opened fire at Trump during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania." The report stated that the parents remain "cooperative with authorities."

A motive for the attempted assassination of Trump remains unconfirmed.

Earlier reports revealed that the shooter was scheduled to work on Saturday but "told his boss he needed the day off because he had 'something to do.'" The shooter reportedly told his boss he'd be back to work on Sunday. His most recent known job was as a dietary aide at a nursing and rehab center in the area.

This is a developing story and has been updated.