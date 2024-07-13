RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured after shots rang out at his rally in Pennsylvania, as Townhall reported.

In video footage, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face.

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe.

On X, Robert F. Kenedy, Jr., who is running as an Independent, said, "Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family."

As Townhall reported, other presidential hopefuls who ran against Trump stated that they were praying for him and his family, as well.

