Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 13, 2024 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured after shots rang out at his rally in Pennsylvania, as Townhall reported.

In video footage, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face. 

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe. 

On X, Robert F. Kenedy, Jr., who is running as an Independent, said, "Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family."

As Townhall reported, other presidential hopefuls who ran against Trump stated that they were praying for him and his family, as well. 

Back in May, when Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York "hush money" trial, Kennedy stated that this verdict would “backfire” for Democrats.

“The Democratic Party's strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic,” Kennedy said. 

“America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government’s separation of powers or weaponizing the courts. You can’t save democracy by destroying it first,” he added. “The Democrats are afraid they will lose in the voting booth, so instead they go after President Trump in the courtroom.” 


