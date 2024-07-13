Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 13, 2024 6:55 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Saturday night, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was shot during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. Not long after, the Secret Service released a statement about his condition and provided an update.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, posted on X that the "Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe." He also revealed that what he described as an "incident" is "now an active Secret Service investigation."

Guglielmi isn't the only one to have offered reassurances that Trump is safe. Per Axios' Juliegrace Brufke, Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign, has spoken about the incident as well.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Cheung is quoted as saying. He also spoke to how "More details will follow."

The Team Trump X account also posted such a statement. 

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
The Trump campaign sent out that same statement in a press release not long after, with Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the campaign, posting it as well.





