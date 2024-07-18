Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
UPDATE: Officials Make Significant Misstep in Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 18, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Update:

On Thursday, CNN reported that investigators now believe that the Steam account in the name of the man who tried to kill former President Donald Trump was fake.

Previously, CNN and other outlets, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Thomas Matthew Crooks posted on the gaming platform, "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

The FBI reportedly told senators on Wednesday that the account belonged to Crooks. The bureau has "revised that assessment," CNN noted.

Original:

Investigators working to determine the motive behind the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump said that the shooter made a post on a gaming platform hinting at the attack.

According to ABC News, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, searched both Trump and President Joe Biden on his phone before he tried to kill Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. And, Crooks reportedly made a post on the platform Stream where he said, “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

This was reportedly shared by U.S. Secret Service and FBI officials in a briefing with senators.

Crooks had searched for the dates of Trump’s rallies, including the one in Butler, PA, where he tried to shoot Trump, and the dates of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

"What is beginning to emerge is a portrait of a troubled young person who turned to violence," John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former head of intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security, said. 

According to CNN, Crooks visited the Trump rally location twice and his cell phone contained images of both Trump and President Joe Biden. He also searched online about major depressive disorder. 

Crooks climbed onto the roof of a building near the rally and opened fire. Crooks shot Trump’s ear and killed Corey Comperatore, a father attending the rally. Reportedly, two others were injured. On Saturday, U.S. Secret Service snipers killed Crooks on the scene.

