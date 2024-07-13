Biden Finally Reacts to Trump Being Shot

This article has been updated to include a post about President Joe Biden's reaction to the shooting.

Earlier on Saturday night, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was shot during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service as well as the Trump campaign put out statements not long after offering assurances that Trump is now "safe." Close to an hour after news of the shooting broke out, Fox News' Chad Pergram posted that President Joe Biden has been receiving briefings.

WH: The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

Pergram also posted that Biden is "getting an updated briefing" from Director of United States Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini also participated in the briefing.

Pergram also posted a statement from Biden. The official statement has also been shared over X.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," the statement read. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

It took some time before the relevant X accounts shared such a brief statement. Biden's official X account posted the statement, which his political account reposted. Neither of Vice President Kamala Harris' X accounts have shared the statement, however. The White House X account has also not shared the statement.

Top Democrats, however, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, spoke out much more quickly to condemn the violence. Newsom is regarded as a potential replacement for Biden, should the president decide to withdraw from the race as many of his fellow Democrats have been pressuring him to do.

Speaking of Biden, the president himself said earlier in the week, as reported by POLITICO, that "it's time to put Trump in a bullseye." Mia will have more of that coverage.

